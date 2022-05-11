Center praises state’s efforts to control malaria, directs to be vigilant about dengue – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Speaking at a press conference in Navanne, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said to be vigilant about the dengue situation. The effect of mosquito-borne diseases is seen in the monsoon season in South Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed to be careful about that. She also praised the central government for its role in curbing malaria at a press conference in Navanne on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Mamata said the district was prone to dengue infection in the northern 24 parganas. Therefore, special attention should be paid to North 24 Parganas district. During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the North 24 Parganas district administration to be vigilant. In addition, the Chief Minister said that the steps taken to control malaria in the state have been appreciated by the Center. The state has recently received recognition from the central government. The state has come very close to the success of the campaign to eradicate malaria. The Chief Minister thanked him at the beginning of the meeting of the officials of the Health Department on this day.

Apart from this, Mamata Banerjee directed to maintain vigilance about the situation in the state of Corona from Navanna on this day. Mamata held a press conference at the Nabanna meeting room on Wednesday. There, Mamata said, we discussed the situation in general. Corona is under control for now. However, I would request everyone to wear a mask. However, there is still reason to fear that the hospital has adequate oxygen services. So there is nothing to worry about.

Apart from this, Mamata also expressed her views on the issue of corona vaccination in the state. He said the number of vaccinations is still low in some districts. Mamata expressed her excitement about that. Mamata also expressed concern over why the first dose was low in Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Malda and Howrah districts. Besides, the second dose of vaccine is very low in Malda, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Jalpaiguri and Jhargram districts, for which Mamata expressed her displeasure. He directed the districts to be vigilant so that the dose of vaccination is adequate.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Uddalak B First published: May 11, 2022, 18:28 IST

