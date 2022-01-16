Central Attacks Central and State Govt on various issues from Vaccine to Vote | – News18 Bangla

# Murshidabad: “The West Bengal government thinks that the vote has been postponed. So if the Uttar Pradesh government thinks so, then the vote may be postponed. The Election Commission alone does not have the power to vote. The transition is on the rise. If the Election Commission wants, the election may be postponed, “said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, President of the Provincial Congress.

He added, “In West Bengal, Didi is giving 500 rupees to Lakshmi’s store. In Goa, she says I will give 5000 rupees. Goa women can speak good English so they divide 5000 rupees and in Bengal it is 500 and 1000 rupees. Now gambling is going on.” Not only that, Adhir Chowdhury said on Sunday about the internal mudslinging of the Trinamool, “The Trinamool is now a circus party. Now the clowns are seen. There is no such thing as power. Besides, Adhir Chowdhury has ridiculed that chaos is now the only way for the grassroots. He said, “The whole grassroots party is standing on chaos. There will be no benefit in calling chaos here all of a sudden.”

On the other hand, Ranjan Chowdhury was impatient with the Modi government at the Center on the issue of vaccines. On the one-year anniversary of the vaccine, Adhir Chowdhury said, “The central government has announced that vaccination will be completed by December 2021. Today, however, the government cannot say because double dose vaccination has not been completed for all eligible people in the country. In fact, only 45-50 percent vaccination. “Even though children have been vaccinated in different countries, it has not happened in our country. What the government said was not what the health ministry demanded. As a result, there is nothing but playing drums.”

He further said, “In this state, I see vaccines being given door to door now. Where have you been for so long? Why haven’t you vaccinated so far? The grassroots have tried to explain in the name of vaccination.

In the words of the President of the Provincial Congress, “The more votes there are, the more the number of vaccines will increase and the more drums will sound. Mamata Dhol here and Modi Dhol here and there. No one is paying. This vaccine was bought with the pocket money of the people. People wouldn’t have died. How many months has it been since the vaccine was introduced! Adhir Chowdhury has also criticized the Center and the state in such remarks.