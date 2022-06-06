central investigative agency might summon 2 more businessmen close to anubrata mondal from birbhum – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Several others are close to Anubrat Mandal under CBI surveillance. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has even started investigating the property in the name of Anubrat-Kanya Sukanya Mandal. Anubrat Mandal, Trinamool district president of Birbhum, was summoned for investigation in one case after another. Anubrat had once confronted the investigators by appearing at the CBI office at Nizam Palace and once at the CGO complex. After appearing in the cattle smuggling case, the investigators want his income and expenditure documents, income tax documents and an account of his movable and immovable property. The CBI claimed that it had delivered all the documents through a lawyer. But CBI sources said that they did not get the complete documents. And after that, the investigation has taken a turn to get the traces of the property of Anubrat Mandal in Birbhum.

According to CBI sources, Anubrat Mandal has direct investment in several places including Khabar, Birbhum and Burdwan. In Anubrat Mandal in Birbhum, traces of several rice mills and properties in the name of daughter Sukanya have been found. Investigators claim they are seeking information on Sukanya Mandal’s assets. A CBI official claimed that after interrogating Enamul Haque and Satish Kumar in the cattle smuggling case, it was learned that money had to reach many influential people while using Birbhum as a corridor. Even the money of illegal smuggling has been invested in that district. So the detectives want to get information about the property of different people to get the whereabouts of all that money.

Two weeks ago, the CBI interrogated Rajiv Bhattacharya, a monthly from a rice mill in Birbhum. According to sources, Anubrat Mandal has invested in that rice mill. Rajib has also been questioned about where the money for that investment came from. He is close again. The NGO owner owns several institutions and a BEd college. The CBI has also started searching for it. A stone trader from Mohammad Bazar and a policeman from Surrey are also under the watchful eye of the Central Investigation Agency. According to sources, the CBI may call them for questioning soon. Investigators claim that the process of summoning them has started.

