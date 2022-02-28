Central Park Hok Book Fair Premises, Mamata Proposes International Music Fair From Next Year – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the 45th Kolkata Book Fair at the Salt Lake Central Park premises on Monday. Tilottama has returned to the old rhythm after overcoming the restrictions of the Kovid period. The Calcutta Book Fair has also been added to that rhythm. This time the book fair is a little different. Because, like the rain after the drought, this time the book fair has come after being closed for one year. That’s why the fair is a little more lively, a little more interesting.

After the traditional inauguration of the book fair on Monday, the memory came to the face of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The society has lost many masterpieces to the Bengalis during the Kovid period. Mamata quotes Sandhya Mukherjee, Bapi Lahiri and Surjit Sengupta from PK. Besides, he also spoke about India-Bangladesh alliance.

The theme of this book fair is Country, Bangladesh. The year the book fair was closed due to Kovid, the theme country was Bangladesh. This time too that country remains. Mamata said that Bangladesh and Bengali is a geographical region where one can speak the same language, which is full of sincerity and blessings.

Read more: In an emergency meeting, Modi and four Union ministers are going to rescue Indians detained in Ukraine

Mamata, who is passionate about the book fair, said that this book fair has got the certificate of the people. We have received such respect from UNESCO. Many say it is a book fair. I say book. Where so much paper, so much diversity can be found. Milon Mela will be made for us though. But since you like Central Park. So let’s name this fair ground, book fair premises. Since it is an international brand, it will be connected. I will also do an international music fair next year.

Read more: Bottle bottle of wine is being dumped in the sewer! Ukraine-Russia war vodka misery!

This time there is a Russian stall in the book fair in the traditional way. In the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war, Mamata said the war was on. I am for world peace. I have written a letter to the Prime Minister. Let India resolve this war. I would say don’t protest by looking at the stalls. We have Bengali culture. Let’s pray for world peace. No more war. This is the prayer at the book fair.

Abir Ghoshal

Published by:Uddalak B First published: February 28, 2022, 17:38 IST

Tags: Kolkata Book fair, Mamata Banerjee