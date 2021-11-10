Chains and locks on every gate on the occasion of Chhatrapujo in Rabindranath! Tight security with bamboo barricades – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On the occasion of Chhath Puja, additional locks and chains at each gate of Rabindra Sarobar. Additional chains and locks have been provided by KMDA, which is in charge of maintenance. So that no one from outside can break down the door by force. Strict security measures have been taken this year to learn from the experience of breaking the lock on the gate of Rabindra Sarobar a few years ago. Police surveillance at Rabindra Sarobar since morning. As the day progressed, the number of police began to increase.

DC SED Sudip Sarkar came. Rabindra spoke to the police officers deployed at each gate of the lake. According to police sources, Assistant Commissioner is deployed at every gate. A total of 15 police personnel were deployed at 12 gates of Rabindra Sarobar. A total of 100 police personnel were deployed. Posters were given at every gate on behalf of Jatiya Bangla Sammelan at Rabindra Sarobar. It is mentioned there that the lake cannot be polluted in the name of Chhat Pujo by disregarding the court verdict. Every gate of Rabindra Sarobar is surrounded by bamboo barricades. The National Green Tribunal will not allow pollution in Rabindra Sarovar on the occasion of any event.

A list of thirteen temporary ghats for Chhat Pujo has also been given in the South Kolkata area. The police had been keeping a close watch since morning. There was an announcement. Police were specially deployed to prevent anyone from entering the lake gate at Rabindra Sarobar on the occasion of Chhath Puja. DC SED Sudip Sarkar said, “We are ready in every possible way. Special arrangements have been made. If anyone tries to create an unpleasant arrangement, we are ready to take strict action. There are also arrangements for announcements.”

In 2019, on the occasion of Chhath Puja, despite the ban on Rabindra Sarobar, the lock was broken and violence was carried out. The lake water is polluted. Since then, environmentalists have been protesting. However, this year, environmentalist Subhash Dutt said, “We are satisfied with the police system. But we will see what happens by Thursday.” Along with the police, environmentalists have been guarding every gate since Tuesday night. Rabindra Sarobar is the “lung” of South Kolkata. And it is the duty of the common man to protect the natural balance of that lung.

