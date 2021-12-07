chairman and secretory of ssc summoned by high court – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata:

SSC (School Service Commission) stuck in question again! 3 months recruitment process in question. A hearing was held on Tuesday in multiple cases alleging irregularities in the recruitment of teachers through Alchiki. The judge could not answer the question regarding the appointment of SSC lawyer. Therefore, the Chairman and Secretary of SSC (School Service Commission) will be summoned to the court within 24 hours by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

In recent times, the SSC (School Service Commission) has been seen repeatedly reading the cannon of the High Court. This time the reason for reading the question of the High Court is the weightage irregularity regarding the appointment of teachers through Alchiki. How to determine the ‘weightage’ of teacher recruitment in ninth, tenth, eleventh, twelfth class and upper primary? Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay wants reply within 24 hours. On Wednesday morning at 10:30 SSC Chairman, Secretary will be physically summoned. The court wants to know how the weightage of teacher recruitment has been done through Alchiki. December 2020 Notice of recruitment of teachers was given through Alchiki.

The January 2021 exam is for recruitment. And the final merit list will be published by 15 February 2021. The plaintiffs found irregularities in such hasty recruitment within 3 months. Several candidates, including Sagen Hembrum, have filed a case in the High Court over the discrepancy in recruitment. We also do not understand how to determine the weightage. The High Court is therefore seeking reply from the SSC secretary and chairman himself.

The commission has been plagued with repeated questions about Neo, a teacher in Bangla medium schools of group D, group C, ninth-tenth class. A division bench of Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Rabindranath Samanta on Monday directed a judicial inquiry to find out who was behind the Group D recruitment ban. An affidavit has been sought from the Board of Secondary Education and SSC on the irregularities in Group C recruitment irregularities.