Chaitra is currently free from dabadaha? Hawa Office gave big news – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: For the time being, the people of the state can get rid of the heat of Chaitra (West Bengal Weather Update). Alipore Meteorological Department 6 has reported such relief According to the weather office, there is no possibility of heat wave in the state at present.

For the past few days, the meteorological department has been issuing heat wave warnings in the western districts of the state. The latest forecast from the weather office, however, indicates that for the time being, daytime temperatures will be normal or below all parts of the state. The night temperature may rise slightly.

Meteorologists predict that there will be partly cloudy skies in South Bengal. Although there is less chance of rain in the districts of South Bengal, it will continue to rain in North Bengal. The amount of rain will increase on Sunday and Monday, April 3 and 4, respectively. Moderate to heavy rains with thunderstorms are likely in Kochbihar and Alipurduar. Moderate rainfall is expected in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong. North and south Dinajpur and Maldaha may receive light rain with thunderstorms

On the other hand, light rain is expected in Nadia, Murshidabad and Birbhum in South Bengal. South Bengal received less rainfall in March. There is no chance of rain in the next few days. This can have an effect on agriculture. Adequate rainfall is also unlikely in South Bengal in April.

Today, the minimum temperature in Kolkata is 26.9 degrees Celsius. 2 degrees higher than normal. Even though there is sky in Kolkata today, there is no possibility of rain Humidity will be a discomfort as there is little water vapor in the air.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: April 01, 2022, 08:09 IST

Tags: Heat Wave, Weather Update