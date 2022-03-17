Challenged BJP for upcoming Presidential Election explained with arithmetic | BJP’s ‘this’ task will not be easy even after winning four states, Mamata Banerjee’s ‘big’ challenge in arithmetic – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The BJP has achieved great success in the Assembly elections in five states. The BJP is going to form governments in four states. In the meantime, the presidential election has become a new challenge for the BJP. This time around, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee President Election) challenged the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee has made it clear that the BJP is not in a comfortable position in terms of the total number of BJP MLAs in the country, even though the BJP has formed the government in four states. MPs and MLAs voted in the presidential election. The total value of votes in the presidential election is 10 lakh 96 thousand 903. In order to win, 5 lakh 49 thousand 452 votes are required. BJP is ahead in terms of the number of MPs in the Lok Sabha

There are 13 Rajya Sabha seats in that state on March 31. The political circles think that the BJP will be in a favorable position in the political equation of different states from the states where these vacant seats are. The President is elected by the constituency consisting of the elected representatives of the Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies of the States and Union Territories. Here the voter turnout is determined according to the 1961 formula based on the population of the respective states.

The Chief Minister of this state (Mamata Banerjee President Election) has explained that the number of presidential elections will also be played. He said in the assembly, “The BJP does not have even half of the total MLAs in the country. So they should not talk big. It will not be easy. The BJP does not have half of the MLAs in the country. Opposition has more MLAs across the country. ” Citing the example of a state like Uttar Pradesh, Mamata Banerjee reminded that the Samajwadi Party has increased its seats. BJP has lost 54 seats. According to a section of the political camp, the opposition camp will unite and fight if there is a candidate. That is what the Trinamool leader reminded.

