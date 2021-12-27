December 27, 2021

Chance of rain in Kolkata! Find out what the weather will be like in the next few days? – News18 Bangla

Sanjeev Bandyopadhyay, the eastern director of the Meteorological Department, said that the forecast for rains in the hilly districts of North Bengal is till Thursday. The weather will improve in South Bengal from Thursday. The temperature will remain the same in South Bengal for the next 72 hours. That is, above normal. Then the temperature may drop a little but the cold weather will not be in the next few days. Representative Image



