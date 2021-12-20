Chandramouli Venkatesan’s third book TRANSFORM will make you a Better Leader and Manager at the Workplace

Widely known for his bestseller books Catalyst and Get Better at Getting Better, the late Chandramouli Venkatesan’s third book titled TRANSFORM was completed just before he succumbed to pancreatic cancer. It was intended to be a part of a longer series of books he wanted to write to help guide people to better navigate their careers. In this new book, published by Penguin, Mouli does what he does best, highlighting the most important ways to grow and improve through a key skill – people management.

Having a proven 29-year track record across companies like Asian Paints, Onida, Mondelez (erstwhile Cadbury) and Pidilite, Mouli has worked across multiple disciplines and brings all his experience to life through the insights he provides in this book.

During his career, Mouli observed that people management skills are a near universal requirement in all industries, and their impact in making a person successful is high. He also found that the people at the top are not necessarily the most technically competent or the most creative, but they were almost always good leaders and managers – making them good at people management.He viewed people management as one of the four key levers to achieving success in one’s life & work.

We often view people management to be the actions that “leaders” and “managers” take, and many of us dream of being “leaders” one day ourselves. Mouli’s writing style, however, makes you rethink concepts such as leadership and management and how they actually aren’t one dimensional in nature.

This book is based on a development program Mouli used to run called “Lead & Manage”. The book aims to bust certain myths we have – such as “leaders” only being those with leadership built into their role, like a CEO. In fact, he argues that no matter your role, your actions must be to both lead and manage simultaneously.

What makes Transform different is that Mouli has developed a practical work plan for his readers. By completing the few simple exercises in the book rigorously, you can learn to drive various behavioural and action based shifts in the way one approaches their career.

On book, Mr. Anand Kripalu, Managing Director & CEO, EPL says, “Mouli has been one of my best reportees. The book shares insights on people management to help young managers move up the corporate ladder fast. I am sure the book will leave a lasting impact and accelerate the careers of those who read it.”

Dr. Ranjan Banerjee, Dean – BITSoM, says, “How do you grow your people and in doing so, grow yourself? As somebody who has been both CEO and HR head, Mouli is/was uniquely placed to speak about this. Clear, simple and actionable, this is a must read for both aspiring and current leaders.”

Insightful and practical, TRANSFORM is a comprehensive book on leadership and management which covers many important concepts to improve chances of corporate success.

Available at book stores and on Amazon.in.

Hardcover | Non-fiction | Rs. 399.