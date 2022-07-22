Chandrima Bhattacharya expresses her anger after enforcement directorate raid in Partha Chattopadhyay house – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: BJP is doing the politics of revenge, is afraid to see the rally on July 21! Trinamool Congress has backbone, will not bow down to them. If the leaders suffer any loss due to this kind of pressure created by the central agency, the Trinamool Congress will retaliate. Vigilance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya’s warning was followed by raids and searches by the ED at 13 places, including former Education Minister Partha Chattopadhyay’s house in Naktala, State Education Minister Paresh Adhikari’s house in Mekhligonj on Friday.

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at 13 places in the state since Friday morning. The search is still on at the house of the state’s Industries Minister and former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee. Bengal’s ruling party Trinamool Congress has questioned the role of the central agency in this incident. According to the state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, “Common people are seeing the state of the country today. There is a strange situation. Whenever the opposition wants to talk, the ruling party at the center comes out tooth and nail. It is happening more in Bengal. A huge rally was held yesterday on July 21. After this rally, the revenge started from midnight. People are trying to change their minds. Although the people of Bengal will not accept it. We have backbone.”

Chandrima Bhattacharya also said, “Sarda Karta Sudipta Sen has repeatedly spoken about the opposition leader, but I have not seen any action taken.” I have not even seen the Chief Minister of Assam. If our leaders and workers suffer physical and mental damage as a result of this revenge, I will not speak out. I will contact ED, CBI Lost Subrata Mukhopadhyay, Tapas Pal, Sultan Ahmed. We have lost strong leaders Now I am telling you with a warning, I will not talk about it We will not bow down to a thousand pressures. Strongly oppose what is being done by creating this kind of pressure.”

The income tax department is also searching the house of a relative of minister Partha Chatterjee in Pingla. In that context, Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “Strange thing! 13 places were being searched simultaneously. Income Tax raids in Pingla also at Partha Chatterjee’s relative’s house. We know how to blunt the head of a snake.”

Already State Minister for Education Paresh Adhikari has said that he is not able to communicate with his wife and daughter This search is going on without giving any notice. In view of this, Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “Paresh Adhikari is talking about his difficulties. All these agencies lack impartiality. If there was impartiality, Shuvendu would have at least been interrogated.”

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: July 22, 2022, 19:11 IST

