Chandrima Bhattacharya will present the state budget today – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: The country’s economy is in turmoil. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has repeatedly been heard attacking the ruling BJP at the Center. Some economists have also questioned the state of the world economy due to the Russia-Ukraine war. In this situation, Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya (West Bengal Budget Session) is going to present the state budget today.

Read more-Gurua storm again in Uttar Pradesh … Yogi tweeted ‘It’s a victory for democracy …’

Chandrima Bhattacharya is going to present the budget in the assembly at 2 pm today. Before that, the state cabinet will meet in the assembly at 1 pm. However, all eyes are on how to manage the cost of multiple projects while maintaining income-expenditure balance. In its manifesto for the 2021 Assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced Lakshmi Bhandar, Duare Sarkar, Student Credit Card. Lakshmi’s Bhandar project has been launched after a landslide victory in the Assembly polls. Every month women get money in their account. Student credit cards have been introduced. The health partner project is also underway. In this situation, the challenge now is to maintain the success of the project that was found in the ballot box so that the work of that project can continue in the next one year.

Read more– Horoscope March 11; Take a look today

Officials say the budget is a challenge, especially in the wake of the global economic downturn since Kovid. Although state spending on various social projects has increased over the past year, revenue has remained limited. The demand for human beings has increased so much with these projects that it is not possible to cut back on social projects. The allocation that was made in July last year was for a few months. In the forthcoming budget, it is necessary to allocate funds for social projects in the budget for one year.

Mamata Banerjee has already said more than once that her main goal at the moment is industrialization in the state. The State Government is determined to take forward the work of Deucha-Pachami, Tajpur project. There is an industrial conference in the state next month. The state is calling for big investments. Industrialization and employment have been made one of the major goals of the state at the moment. Infrastructure required for industry development. This budget focuses on how infrastructure can be developed by managing social projects.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: March 11, 2022, 08:59 IST

Tags: Bengal Budget, Budget 2022