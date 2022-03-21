Change of party, change of center, change of year, change of date, same day … Babul Supriya to submit nomination today – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Ganj Badal. Team change. The day of the week is the same. Year change. Role change. One day came before the date changed. Many will be surprised to see the lines arranged like a questionnaire. Let it unfold slowly. Exactly one year later, high-profile elections are going to be held in Kolkata. Although actually a by-election. Candidate for the vote is Babul Supriyo. So practice all day.

Slowly one liner, let’s come to the north. Ganj Badal – Baliganj leaving Taliganj. Change of party – leave BJP to grassroots. The day of the week is the same – last year the BJP candidate from Taliganj submitted his nomination on Monday. Year change – Babul 2021 and Babul 2022 Babul Supriyo will file his nomination today

Read more– The ‘almond-uncle’ idol is ready! This time the world musician is also in Gopal Pujo

One day ahead of the date, L-2021 submitted its nomination on March 22. He is going to submit his nomination on March 21, 2022. So today, Babul Supriya is going to submit his nomination in Alipore Survey Building on Monday morning at 10:30 am according to the calendar. A year ago, he submitted his nomination on March 22 on behalf of Padma Shibir for the Tollygunge seat in the high profile assembly elections in Bengal. Babul was accompanied by Pael Sarkar, a former BJP candidate and actress.

Read more-Everyone will fall in love with these 4 ways! Psychologists are showing the way

Padma Shibir has nothing to do with the two of them Babul exchanged flowers and took to the field to fight for the grassroots, one of the BJP’s rivals in Baliganj near Taliganj. Last time, Babul alleged that Trinamool Congress workers surrounded him when he came to submit his nomination. However, since this morning, the Trinamool Congress workers have been seen gathering at Hazra Junction, Gopalnagar Junction or Chetla Hat Road with enthusiasm.

In one or two places, enthusiastic activists had pictures of Babul in their hands. As a result, there is more than one excitement around Babul. This is the second time that Babul has fought in the assembly polls. Fighting for the BJP for the first time, the then Asansol MPs lost. This time, however, Trinamool’s Babul is confident of his victory.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: March 21, 2022, 07:37 IST

Tags: Babul supriyo, TMC