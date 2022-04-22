April 22, 2022

Change the wind again! How will the weather be in Kolkata and other districts of the state in next few days? – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago


According to the Alipore Meteorological Office, the possibility of rain has decreased as the influence of south wind decreases and the effect of north-westerly wind increases. Tomorrow, from Saturday, that possibility will be further reduced across South Bengal. Rainfall deficit in South Bengal was 92 percent in April. Tomorrow, the dry weather temperature will gradually rise again from Saturday. Representative Image



