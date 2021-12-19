chaos over biriyani in ward number 28 on the day of kmc election – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This time Biryani war on the polling station, practically Tulkalam in ward no. The incident centered on biryani cooking on the roof of the hospital. The Trinamool Congress leadership in Ward 27 alleged that biryani was being cooked on the roof of a private hospital. Local grassroots leaders (KMC Elections 2021) staged a protest in front of the hospital gate, alleging that the biryani would be cooked and sent to BJP polling agents and activists in North Kolkata. How is biryani being cooked on the roof of the hospital? Complaint of Trinamool Congress candidate of ward no. Not only that, this morning the local grassroots leadership entered the hospital and got into a quarrel with the hospital authorities.

At first the hospital authorities denied the allegations but later indirectly accepted the allegations of the grassroots leadership. The canteen owner, however, claimed, “This biryani was ordered by Sajal Ghosh of Ward 50. We are preparing and sending it.” Ayan Chakraborty, a candidate from Trinamool Congress’ 27th ward, alleged, “Foreigners have been roaming freely in this hospital for the last few days. I have asked the police authorities to look into the whole incident. Necessary steps have to be taken in this case.

The courtyard adjacent to the hospital in ward no. On the other hand, BJP leader Sajal Ghosh countered, “Biryani was found, explosives were not found.” Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh has once again taken this incident into his own hands. “We were reading the news from different places. The influx of foreigners on the roof of the hospital is increasing. We have reported the whole incident to the police. We hope the police will take appropriate action,” he said.

In addition to ward no. The area has been abuzz since morning with counter-allegations by Congress and Trinamool Congress at Taki Boys High School. As the day progressed, there were allegations of bombing in front of Khanna High School under this ward. Soon after, there were allegations of bombings a short distance from Taki Boys’ School. Three people were injured in the incident. However, the whole incident is being investigated by the police.

