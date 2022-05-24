#Kolkata: Jamtara gang behind KYC update! Mehtab Alam, the main panda of the Jamtara gang, was interrogated by the CID and shocking information came up. Jamtara Panda Atul Kumar and Akash Kumar were earlier arrested by the CID from Delhi. After interrogation, CID got new information. According to CID sources, the Jamaat-e-Islami gang has committed fraud in several places in South India including Khabar, West Bengal, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai. The Jamtara gang has deceived many people by taking millions of rupees from one person. According to CID sources, crores of rupees have been swindled.

Read more Shocking Video: Parasailing3 tourists are falling face down from cough! Watching horrible videos will give you thorns in your flesh

Electrical pass from Mehtab ITI. Atul was Delhi Metro Staff (Contractual). Akash runs a clothing store. Atul’s handcuffs are from Meso’s computer shop. After that, the Jamaat members themselves joined the gang and started cheating. Akash also pulls in the team. Introduction is with Mehtab. According to CID sources, these crores of fraudulent money would go to multiple bank accounts in Jharkhand. Mehtab used to maintain the siphon of that money, that is, where the money of that account will go to some other account, how much money will be withdrawn, Mehtab used to fulfill this responsibility.

These gangs have swindled crores of rupees in the name of updating kyc to the common people. The CID claimed that people from Jharkhand, Delhi and Rajasthan were involved in the gang. The CID is looking into whether there is a bigger head behind this. CID arrested Mehtab, the leader of Jamaat-e-Islami gang from Jharkhand, on Monday night. Earlier, CID had arrested Atul and Akash from Delhi.

Read more IPL | Rajasthan Royals: The plane of Rajasthan Royals trembled in the middle of the sky! Which is the situation of cricketers, watch the video

It is alleged that a person in Lake Town downloaded appse under the name of kyc updater and swindled 12 lakh rupees. The complaint was lodged in Laketown in 2020. Investigators from the CID Cyber ​​Crime Division are investigating the incident. Then Atul and Akash were arrested. After interrogating the detainees, CID found Mehtab.

Published by:Pooja Basu First published: May 24, 2022, 14:32 IST

Tags: Crime News, Jamtara Gang