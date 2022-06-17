check out detail Merit list OF WBJEE Results here | 6 people in the first ten CBSE board! Who are the best in the joint merit list? View full list – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Published State Joint Entrance (WBJEE Results 2022) results. This time the pass rate in the joint is 98.5 percent. It is to be noted that there is no study of West Bengal Higher Education Parliament in the top five of the State Joint Merit List this year. West Bengal Board has two in the first ten. On the other hand, the great result of CBSE. Six CBSE students have taken place in this list. The rest passed the ISC exam (West Bengal Joint Results 2022).

The first and second place holders have the same name – Himanshu Shekhar. Himanshu of Barrackpore Central Model School was the first. Himanshu of Siliguri Construction Vidya Jyoti School came second. Both are students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Then there is Saptarshi Mukherjee from Kolkata. This time Saptarshi of Future Foundation School became the third in the state joint.

Candidates will be able to see the results on the official site of the board from 4 pm today. Earlier, a detailed merit list was announced at a press conference. In the first ten of this year’s merit list, six are CBSE board students (West Bengal Joint Results 2022). This time Kaustav Chowdhury of Jenkins School in Kochbihar became fifth in the state joint. He was the first student of the West Bengal Higher Education Parliament.

As a result of this year’s joint, North 24 Parganas district has taken the top position in terms of districts. 98.5 percent have passed from this district. Then there are Kolkata, West Midnapore, East Midnapore and Hooghly respectively.

At a press conference on the same day (WBJEE Results 2022), the chairman of the State Joint Entrance Board, Maleyendu Saha, said that it took them a little longer to check all the answer sheets. That is why it took seven to eight days longer than expected. North 24 Parganas, Kolkata, West Midnapore, East Midnapore and Hooghly – these five districts have produced the best results. This time a total of 1 lakh 1413 people took the test. Out of which 56,623 male candidates and 21,596 female candidates have passed. (West Bengal Joint Results 2022)

