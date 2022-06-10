Check Out the merit list of West Bengal HS Result | Historical merit list, 262 people in the first ten results of high school! See which district is ahead – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The results of the state’s higher secondary examinations have been published. More than seven and a half lakh candidates applied for the higher secondary examination this time. Today, at the head of the record day, the Higher Secondary Education Parliament released the results of this year’s Higher Secondary. The results were officially announced at 11 a.m. Results will be available on the website from 12 noon. News 18 Bangla website from 12 noon news18bangla.comResult 7 can be seen in Type the roll number and find out the result 7

6,2072 people took the test this year. 6.44 percent of the candidates have passed. 96.07 percent gave the test. 6,37,75 candidates have passed. The pass rate of 90.19 percent boys and girls is 7.96 percent.

Although the results will be released on Friday, students will receive results and marksheets from schools from June 20. As always, the Higher Education Parliament has announced the merit list for the first 10th place. Merit list, the first ten fancy results! There are 262 people in the list. 144 boys. Adisha Dev Sharma. Number 498 of Dinhata High School. Sayandip Samanta received 498. Single second. The third was 496 with 4 people. Rohit Sen of Pathabhaban. Soham Das, Hooghly Collegiate School. Arpita Mandal. Anushka Dinhata Shanidevi Girls School. 4 in the fourth place with 495. The fifth 11 got 494.

Details coming …

