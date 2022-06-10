check out Which District tops detail district wise Result in West Bengal Higher secondary Exam | East Medinipur at the top of the side rate! What is the result of Kolkata? Take a look at the district based results … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The results of the state’s higher secondary examinations have been published. Today, at the head of the record day, the Higher Secondary Education Parliament released the results of this year’s Higher Secondary. The results were officially announced at 11 a.m. Results will be available on the website from 12 noon. Results 18 can be viewed on news18bangla website at news18bangla.com Type the roll number and find out the result (HS Results 2022)

The pass rate in higher secondary this year is 6.44 percent. The pass rate in 6 districts is more than 90 percent. The pass rate is more than 90 percent in 6 districts including two Midnapore, South 24 Parganas and Kalimpong. This year 8,20,62 people took the test. Passed 8, 36, 75. The pass rate is 6.44 percent. The pass rate of girls is 7.96 percent. East Midnapore district has the highest pass rate this year in terms of districts (HS Result Merit List). 98.4 percent candidates have passed there. On the other hand, the pass rate in Kolkata is 7.49 percent. There are ten (Higher Secondary Result) in the first ten from Kolkata.

How many side rates in a district

Although the results will be released on Friday, students will receive results and marksheets from schools from June 20. Merit list, the first decade has seen fancy results. There are 262 people in that list. The first was Adisha Dev Sharma of Kochbihar. Dinhata Jain High School student got 496 marks.

Combining the trends of the last few years, this time again the students of the district are at the top of the merit list in higher secondary (HS Results 2022). There are three from Murshidabad in the first ten. Two of them have got a place in the merit list from Arangabad High School. Kumar Das of Murshidabad and a student of Arangabad High School came sixth in the merit list. Got 493 marks, this student got 98 percent marks as a percentage. Suryani Mandal, a student of Baharampur Kashiswari Girls’ High School, is seventh in the state in the merit list of higher secondary. Suryani’s number is 492. Indrajith Dhar, another student of Arangabad High School in Murshidabad, has secured ninth position in the state.

Another student from the district, Somnath Pal, has made it to the merit list. Somnath is a student of Bankura Goenka High School. He got 494 marks in the state merit list and got the fifth position. Somnath wants to teach geography in the future. On the other hand, Koel Chakraborty, a student of Onda High School, got fifth place in the high school. Received number 494. Another district girl has secured the seventh position. Nilanjana Sinha of Malda is a student of Malda Barlow Girls School.

On the other hand, Samadrita Das, a high school graduate from Jalpaiguri Government Girls’ School, was happy to see the results on Thursday at Samadrita’s family and school. Samadrita got eighth position with 491 marks.

In 2020, due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the high school exams were unfinished. The lockdown was declared with the exception of a few subjects. Later, the Parliament published the results by adding the marks obtained with the results of Class XI. Online test is done in 2021. In that sense, after 2 years, the results of the offline higher secondary examination were published. The total number of candidates this year was 6 lakh 20 thousand 72. The number of female students is about 65.46 more than male students. Their pass rate is also higher than that of students.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: June 10, 2022, 13:23 IST

