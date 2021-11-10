Chhath Puja 2021 | Kolkata || The goal is to keep the lake pollution-free, where in the city to organize Chhat Pujo? List of KMDA …

#Kolkata: Rabindra Sarobar (Kolkata) as well as Subhash Sarobar under strict police surveillance. The Chhat Puja (Chhath Puja 2021) was celebrated at Rabindra Sarovar in the past, ignoring the order of the Environmental Court. A group of philanthropists broke the lock of the gate of the lake and entered inside This time the administration is vigilant so that it does not happen in any way. The entire Rabindra Sarobar premises has been cordoned off under tight security.

However, the same picture was seen not only in Rabindra Sarobar but also in Subhash Sarobar. The entire lake is surrounded by bamboo and garbage rails on the side of the police. The state administration has started preparations after the court verdict. A visit to Subhash Sarobar premises on Wednesday morning revealed that a large police force was deployed. KMDA’s notice has been posted in the main gate of Subhash Sarovar and surrounding areas. Where mentioned, Chhath Puja (Chhath Puja 2021) cannot be organized in Subhash Sarovar as per the court order. Several alternative ghats have been mentioned in the notice.

Read more: Krishnanagar dwellers on the streets in question of ancient tradition

Read more: On the night of Jagadhatri Pujo, Tagore shows discounts, CM’s gift to Chandannagar and Krishnanagar residents

This time the administration has become more aware from the old experience. Ignoring the court order, a group of youths broke the lock of the gate of Rabindra Sarobar and entered. After that, Chhatpujo went there in violation of the court order. In order to prevent water pollution in the service too, posters and banners of Kolkata Municipality were placed around the four sides of Rabindra Sarobar to stop Chhat Pujo. Those posters, banners were also torn down.

Some locals complained that the administration did not detain the benefactors for political reasons Environmentalists also had such allegations So this time the police administration is vigilant. According to the police, during the Chhath Puja (Chhath Puja 2021), everyone is not allowed to enter the lake from Wednesday to Thursday afternoon. Alternatively, pujo can be performed at any of the ghats, only Chhat Pujo can be organized in the list given.

VENKATESWAR LAHIRI