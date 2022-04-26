Chief Minister calls emergency meeting on Wednesday

#Kolkata: The state received government recognition from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh last Saturday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called an emergency meeting from 3pm on Wednesday to thank him for that achievement. The secretaries of all the departments have been directed to be present at the meeting. All police officers have also been asked to be present.

Besides the government at the door, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also review the ‘solution in the neighborhood’ program. According to sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may also review the news with the secretaries from time to time.

In that case, discussions can be held with the departments so that there is coordination among the districts. In this context, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly emphasized on coordinating the districts with the departments. The administration believes that this success of the government at the door will help in furthering the social security projects of the state in the days to come.

The Chief Minister also wants to hold discussions with the BDO SDOs of each district to share the recognition of the success of the Duar government in this way from the Yogi State. Part of the administration thinks that the government at the door has got this success because the BDOs, SDOs, ICs and OCs of the districts have had to work hard in terms of the effectiveness of the project.

Lakshmi’s treasury has got huge success through the government at the door. Not only that, multiple social security projects in the state have received wide response through the door government. Part of the administration thinks that this discussion is important enough for him.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that the government would start at the door again from the beginning of May. In that case heat wave is going on across the state. Although rain is forecast for next week. However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can give some new directions to the government at the doorstep starting from May. That is what a section of the administrative community thinks.

