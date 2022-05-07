‘Chief Minister is a man close to me’, Sourav praises Mamata in Firhad’s presence – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The day after Amit Shah was invited to the dinner, the loud praise of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was heard in the throat of Sourav Ganguly. In the presence of important state minister Firhad Hakim, Sourav said, “The chief minister is a man close to me.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah went to Saurabh’s house for dinner on Friday Naturally, rumors about the Saurabh-Shah meeting spread in the political arena However, Mamata Banerjee took Amit Shah’s visit to Sourav’s house lightly. He advised Saurabh to feed the Union Home Minister sweet yoghurt

On the same day, wife Sourav Ganguly appeared at the inauguration of a private hospital along the EM bypass. State Transport Minister Firhad Hakim was present on the occasion According to Saurabh, there were some problems in the construction of this hospital in Saroj Mandal On learning this, he informed the Chief Minister about the matter a year ago After that the complexity is quickly cut off Sports Minister Arup Biswas told him the news While praising the Chief Minister, Sourav said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a close person to me.”

Speculation about whether Saurabh will enter politics or not is nothing new However, after the assembly election, that speculation was largely suppressed After Amit Shah’s meeting with him on Friday, the practice of Saurabh’s political future has started again Sourav, however, has been claiming from the beginning that Amit Shah’s dinner at his house was very courteous. On the same day, Sourav’s wife Donna also claimed that there was no discussion with Amit Shah about politics on Friday

A few days ago, Saurabh visited Navanne and met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Right-left relations with politicians of different ideologies Mamata, Amit Shahra, Saurabh also has good relations with CPM leader and former minister Ashok Bhattacharya. Speaking on the occasion, Sourav said that he has known Firhad Hakim for forty years As a result, it would not be right to seek any other meaning for his good relations with political leaders, Saurabh said.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: May 07, 2022, 14:37 IST

Tags: Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee, Sourav Ganguly