Friday, July 29, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Chief Minister is going to Delhi, possibility of Modi-Mamata meeting in early August – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are going to meet in Delhi amid the ED’s efforts to probe the arrest of Partha Chatterjee, teacher recruitment corruption. It is reported that the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister may meet in Delhi in the first week of August

According to sources, Mamata Banerjee is going to visit Delhi in the beginning of August He is scheduled to reach Delhi on August 3 The Chief Minister will attend the Niti Aayog meeting on August 7 According to sources, the meeting between the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister may be held in Delhi on August 5 or 6, though the date has not been finalised Apart from this, Mamata is also supposed to meet President Draupadi Murmu He is scheduled to return to Kolkata on August 8 afternoon

Details coming…

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, Narendra Modi



THE TIMES OF BENGAL