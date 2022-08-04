Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going to Delhi today to attend NITI Aayog meeting – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going on a five-day visit to Delhi today to attend the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting. He is likely to have a courtesy call on the newly elected President Draupadi Murmu during that visit. However, the date of the meeting has not been fixed yet.

There is a meeting of NITI Aayog on August 7. The Prime Minister will hold the meeting with the Chief Ministers of various states in the midst of tension between the central and state relations and the dispute over GST. The Chief Ministers of all the states of the country are supposed to attend the meeting. That’s why Mamata Banerjee is going to Delhi by noon flight today. Trinamool Congress, the ruling party of Bengal, has been accusing the Center of not paying the dues of various central projects for many days.

According to Nabanna sources, the Chief Minister can highlight those issues by attending the NITI Aayog meeting. Especially the complaint of non-payment for 100 days work. Apart from this, there has been repeated anti-ruler political conflict over the name change of the central project. According to sources, Mamata Banerjee will meet the President during this visit. Time will be sought for that meeting. On the other hand, the election of the vice president was held during Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Delhi.

The opposition has questioned the Trinamool’s stance on supporting opposition candidate Margaret Alva. Standing in that place, Mamata’s visit to Delhi is considered ‘significant’ by political circles. It should be noted that the day before the meeting of the NITI Aayog i.e. the 6th Vice President election. The results will be published on the same day. Margaret Alva has repeatedly requested the Trinamool Congress to change its decision. Mamata Banerjee will also meet the Prime Minister at the Niti Aayog meeting in the capital. However, it is not yet certain whether the Prime Minister-Chief Minister will have a private interview.

On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee can also go to Parliament House during this visit. Because now the monsoon session is going on. Apart from this, there are speculations in the political circles about whether Mamata Banerjee meets the leadership of the opposition political party. Abhishek Banerjee will go to Delhi on this visit with Mamata Banerjee.

