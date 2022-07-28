Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacts to ‘I have given relief to Parthda’ – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted for the first time after removing Partha Chatterjee from the cabinet. He said from the stage of a government event, “The offices that were with Parthad are coming to me for now. Maybe I will do nothing, but since I am not forming a new cabinet, it is not possible to get a transfer, so I spared Parthadar. These offices have come to me.”The cabinet meeting was on Thursday. The Chief Minister did not say anything out of that meeting. After that he joined the next program and told the details.

Details coming…

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 28, 2022, 16:30 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee