Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly warned center on Defaming Bengal Issue Crocodiles in Digha, Royal Bengal Tigers in Sundarbans and North Bengal crossing, Chief Minister Mamata warns Center – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly warned the Center about Bengal. He gave a clear message that the disrespect of the people of Bengal is not acceptable in any way. Mamata issued a dire warning to the Center from the state government’s function at Nazrul Manch on Monday. He said, “Do you think the central saints are thieves? The states are alive because they exist.”

On this day, the Trinamool supremo spoke for the first time about the arrest of Industry Minister and Trinamool Secretary General Partha Chattopadhyay in SSC corruption. At the same time, Mamata also praised the Center saying that Bengal cannot be tarnished on this issue. In this context, the Chief Minister said, “Maharashtra could not fight. They are thinking of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and then Bengal. Come to Bengal once. If you want to come to Bengal, you have to cross the Bay of Bengal. If you cross Digha, crocodiles will bite you, if you cross Sundarbans, Royal Bengal will bite you. And if you cross North Bengal, elephants will be plucked and thrown away.” “

Also Read: I’m Sad Today, I Don’t Know How It Happened: Mamata

On this day, the Chief Minister repeatedly said that he himself does not do wrong No one supports wrongdoing Without naming Partha Chatterjee, Mamata said, “Trinamool doesn’t care if someone is a thief. I don’t give concessions to MLAs, MPs, ministers. But tar is on my hands when ink is splashed unnecessarily on me. Clothes can be cleaned in the washing machine, tar does not.”

Read more: Kejriwal’s poster ‘removed’ in the dark of night! In his place… Up-BJP in conflict again in Delhi!

On the other hand, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday questioned the authenticity of the money recovered from Arpita Mukherjee’s house in the SSC corruption case. Also, Mamata did not rule out the conspiracy theory behind it. Towards the end of the speech, the chief minister again hinted at conspiracy theories and said, “We are sad, shocked, that such an incident has happened. The judiciary will decide whether the incident happened or not. Our party will accept the verdict of the judiciary. We do not want riches, we want conscience.” At the same time, the Chief Minister added, “Who are the ghosts in all this, how are they, how can I say? We have to see if there is a trap. There may be a trap.”

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 25, 2022, 19:18 IST

Tags: BJP, CM Mamata Banerjee, TMC