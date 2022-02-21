Chief Minister pays homage to martyrs at Deshpriya Park on the occasion of Language Day – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: “Bengal is the water of my thirst, the last sip I am satisfied. Once I see it, I see the face of Bengal again and again …” The Chief Minister was also fascinated by the face of Bengal. Like every year, this year too, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was present on the occasion of Language Day. Welcoming artists from all walks of life. Every time he comes to the Language Day event, he learns new things, new language, new writing, new knowledge. He paid homage to the martyrs of Language Day. According to the Chief Minister, the spread of Bengali language is far away. Emotional Mamata remembers the golden age artist Sandhya Mukherjee.

Read more: Pictures of recovery in the state, Kamal daily attacked

The Chief Minister once again pays homage to those who were martyred for the sake of language. Mamata ordered to erect his pillar in the area of ​​Barkat’s house in Murshidabad. Speaking in Bengali, the Chief Minister mentioned the languages ​​of Rabindranath, Sarat Chandra and Bankim Chandra. According to him, the language of Saratchandra’s novel is simple, fluent. Bankimchandra’s language is difficult. He also raised the issue of Rabindranath’s songs. Just as Rabindranath wrote easy songs, he also wrote difficult songs. But the beauty of the language is one. Talking about the rainy season of the night, he mentioned Dwijenbabu.

Read more: Acting on the instructions of the Chief Minister, a three-member SIT was formed to investigate the death of Anis Khan

Saraswati of the tune is no longer found, Mamata thinks so in the case of Lata Mangeshkar or Sandhya Mukherjee. I did not forget about Bappi Lahiri. Bappi Lahiri used to tell him, “Mamta, don’t write two songs, I will sing.” He also wrote. Maybe the late musician could not sing anymore. Every year Subrata Mukherjee used to come to Language Day. He is not here today. Sadhan Pandey has also left. All in all, Mamata was overwhelmed on the stage of Language Day.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: February 21, 2022, 23:45 IST

Tags: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee