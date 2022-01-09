Chief Minister sends courtesy message and more in Covid Situation | Suddenly the chief minister in the court of the king? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Corona situation is in an increasingly complex state. Although Sourav Ganguly recovered a few days ago in this condition, three members of the violin family of Sourav (Mamata Banerjee Sourav Ganguly) are still in seclusion due to corona. In this situation, a basket of fruits sent by the Chief Minister suddenly came to Saurabh’s house in Behala today. Delivered by the local councilor. Donna Gangopadhyay, a prominent Orissan dancer from Sourav’s wife, picked up the fruit basket herself.

On Sunday morning, Sudip Polle, councilor of ward 123 and chairman of borough No. 16, reached Sourav’s house today. Soumata Ganguly (Mamata Banerjee Sourav Ganguly) is in isolation at home after being infected with Kovid. Donna Gangopadhyay said that she is healthy now. Dona Ganguly herself received the fruit as a message of well-being sent by the Chief Minister and a courtesy gift from the Councilor.

Incidentally, Sourav Ganguly recently became covid positive while returning from abroad. He was admitted to a private hospital. Return home after three days. The end of the problem is not there. In the Gangopadhyay family, Kovid’s paw again. In addition to Saurabh’s daughter Sana, three others were infected.

Saurabh is in isolation at home after returning from the hospital. Meanwhile, her daughter Sana also caught the symptoms. The test was last Tuesday. The report comes back positive. Sana has no symptoms other than sore throat and itching. In isolation. Although the donor corona has been tested. He is negative.

However, three more members of the Gangopadhyay family (Mamata Banerjee Sourav Ganguly) were affected. Sourav’s younger uncle, CAB treasurer Debashish Gangopadhyay, cousin Shuvradeep Gangopadhyay and sister-in-law Jasmine Gangopadhyay were reportedly infected with corona. They are in isolation at Behala’s house. Saurabh’s assistant was also reported to have been infected with Corona. Earlier, Sourav’s mother Nirupa and grandfather Snehashis Gangopadhyay also contracted corona. They were hospitalized. During the second wave of the corona. Now both of them are healthy.