Chief Minister shares her memories and grief on Eminent Theater personality Shaoli Mitras death

#Kolkata: He went behind the scenes for some time. Prominent playwright and actress Shaoli Mitra said goodbye on Sunday without anyone noticing. The daughter of legendary playwright Shambhu and Tripti Mitra breathed her last at her home this afternoon. He was 74 years old. It is learned that Shanoli Mitra, popularly known as ‘Nathwati Orphan’, died due to old age.

Shanoli Mitra has left his mark in the world of drama in different languages ​​including Bengali and English. During the period of change in Bengal, Shaoli Mitra opposed the ruler along with many other eminent scholars. He was close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee Shaoli Mitra). In his condolence message, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she had lost a loved one in her death. In her message, Mamata Banerjee wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of Shaoli Mitra, a prominent personality in the world of Bengali drama and eminent stage artist (Mamata Banerjee on Shaoli Mitra).”

Shaoli Mitra, daughter of the proverbial Shambhu Mitra and Tripti Mitra, was a masterpiece in the world of Bengali acting. He worked closely with me when I was Railway Minister. Shortly after we took over, he became the President of Bangla Academy and did valuable work with responsibility. The Government of Bengal awarded him Bangabibhushan in 2012 and Deenbandhu Award in 2014.

At the same time, in his message, the Chief Minister wrote, “I was informed of his death at the behest of Shanoli Dir after his funeral. But I remember him as a close person. He will remain in our hearts as our long time colleague and friend. My sincere condolences. “

Incidentally, the last rites of Shanoli Mitra were performed at Siriti Mahasmashan on this day. Shanoli Mitra was a lifelong devotee of Bengali drama and cinema. He has worked in the films of famous directors like Ritwik Ghatak. In 2003, he was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for his unique performance. In 2012, the West Bengal government awarded him the Bangabibhushan honor. He was in charge of West Bengal Bangla Academy for a long time. Bengali drama world mourns his death.