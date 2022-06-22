Chief Minister ‘social educator’, worthy of the post of Acharya! Minister Chandrima said in the assembly – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Acharya is the guru. Mamata Bandopadhyay is a social studies teacher. Therefore, there is no shortage of qualifications for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to be the Chancellor of the University. Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said in the assembly.

Starting from June 13, the government has been amending the bill every day by making rules to remove the governor from the post of principal of the state universities and install the chief minister in the assembly session. That list included the Health University Amendment Bill on Tuesday. Opposing the bill, BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh and Mukutmani officials said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is undoubtedly one of the best politicians in the state. We have no doubt about his political credentials. However, we do not consider him worthy of the post of Chancellor of the University. He served as the Chief Minister and seven other ministers in eight important departments. As a result, it is not possible for him to act as the dean of so many state universities in the current situation.

In her reply, Health Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “Acharya means ‘guru’. He can be a guru in any field, be it education or religious or social. Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a ‘social educator’. Because, the Chief Minister does not just do politics. He also does social work. Thanks to his social thinking, we have got popular social projects like Kanyashree. Following in the footsteps of Chief Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched projects like ‘Save Betty, Educate Betty’ in imitation of Kanyashree. – So much has been possible because of Mamata Banerjee’s foresight. Then why not call Mamata Banerjee a social educator?

The debate on this Acharya Bill has been going on since the beginning of the current session of the Legislative Assembly Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh, who joined BJP from CPM, added a new dimension to the debate on Tuesday. Opposing the government’s bill, Shankar said, “During the 34 years of the Left government, there was ‘unification’ in the education sector in the state. The present government is dressing up that unification. “

In response, Minister Chandrima targeted the BJP, saying, “If the BJP can make Modi, Amitayan all over the country, then why stop Mamatayan here?” According to academics like the leftist or rightist Amal Mukherjee, like the holy government, it is precisely during the left period that the CPM politicized education. The people of the state have repeatedly protested against the politicization of the CPM, whether it is annihilation or whatever it is called. In 2011 the grassroots came to power in the state by removing the CPM and the Left due to the public opinion against these various misdeeds of the CPM. But today, seeing the state government amend this bill, I am reminded of that old proverb. Old wine in a new bottle (old wine in a new bottle). ‘

