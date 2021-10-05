Chief Minister to administer oath to three MLAs, says Governor – News18 Bangla

October 5, 2021

#Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will administer the oath of office to three new BJP MLAs, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The governor (Jagdeep Dhankhar) tweeted this on his own The swearing-in ceremony will be held in the assembly on Thursday, October 6

Until now, it was the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly or the Protem Speaker who administered the oath of office to the new MLAs. But recently, a message from the Raj Bhavan informed the assembly that the governor would administer the oath of office to the elected MLAs from now on.

After receiving the message from Raj Bhavan, the Governor was requested by the Assembly Secretariat to administer the oath to the three winning MLAs of Bhabanipur, Shamserganj and Jangipur. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has agreed to that Besides Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Oath, Zakir Hossain and Amirul Islam will be sworn in as MLAs. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 11.45 am on Thursday

The assembly will be closed on Wednesday due to holidays As a result, if the oath had not been taken between Thursday and Friday, the assembly would have been closed again for the Pujo holiday. That is why the date for swift swearing in has been fixed on the basis of discussions between the Secretariat of the Legislative Assembly and the Raj Bhavan.

