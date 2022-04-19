Chief Minister will be in the eco-tourism park for two days! Final preparations for BGBS in the state administration – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This year’s World Bangla Trade Conference is starting in the state from April 20. Final preparations are underway in the state administration. It has been learned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be staying at the Eco Tourism Park during the World Trade and Industry Conference. Today, Tuesday, Bishwa Bangla Mela will leave the premises for Eco Tourism Park. After attending the World Bangla Industrial Conference on the 20th, he will stay in the Ecotourism Park that night. In other words, the Chief Minister will stay in this cottage for a total of two nights.

According to sources, Lakshmi’s treasure is also taking place on the stage of the World Bengal Trade Conference. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hand over the money of Lakshmi Bhandar project to women consumers in front of industrialists at home and abroad.

Lakshmi’s Bhandar project 7 has already caught the attention of the whole country He also won the respect of the international community The main objective of this project of the state government is to empower women This time, the state government wants to showcase the brainchild of the Chief Minister on the stage of the World Bengal Trade Conference. The aim of the state is to convey the message that the state is not only proactive in expanding the industry but also launching social projects like Lakshmi Bhandar to increase the purchasing power of women.

According to sources, about 23 lakh new applicants have registered in Lakshmi’s repository On the same day, the Chief Minister had a meeting with the Chief Secretary in Navanne on the issue of disbursement of Lakshmi Bhandar project from the platform of the World Bengal Trade Conference. According to sources, besides the Chief Minister, administration officials from different districts will hand over the money to the new consumers on that day. After the meeting with the Chief Minister, the Secretary of the Department of Women and Social Welfare held a virtual meeting with the administration of different districts. Various districts were informed about this decision of the state on behalf of Nabanna Nabanna 7 has instructed to prepare in the same way

Published by:Uddalak B First published: April 19, 2022, 09:44 IST

