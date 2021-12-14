Chief Secretary and Guild had a meeting in Nabanna today. Guild informed the meeting with the authorities … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Guild Authority (Kolkata Book Fair 2022) held a meeting with the Chief Secretary on Tuesday about the Calcutta Book Fair. Although the number of book fair shops has not decreased, the number of shops is being reduced this time. Sources say that this space is being reduced so that there is an open environment in the field. During the day’s meeting, the chief secretary informed the guild authorities about the need to maintain corona rules in Salt Lake Central Park.

Book lovers will be able to buy books standing in front of most of the stalls following the Corona Rules (Kolkata Book Fair 2022). There are very few stalls where you can go inside the stall and buy books. Necessary banners will be put up for the use of mask-sanitizer at different gates to enter the book fair. In this day’s meeting, each department has been instructed to take necessary steps for the Calcutta Book Fair.

Preparations for the book fair (Kolkata Book Fair 2022) will start from the beginning of January. Departments have also been instructed to keep an eye on class tests during the fair in Central Park. That is the news in Nabanna Sutra.

বইKolkata Book Fair 2022 is starting from next 31st January. Two dose vaccinations have been made mandatory for vendors at this book fair. However, for those who come to the fair, the two-dose vaccine is mandatory for them?

The Guild has already stated that a number of restrictions remain in place, given the Corona situation. Those who come to the fair will not be able to enter the fair grounds without masks. Emphasis is being placed on sanitation. An open book fair is being planned. If necessary, the size of the shop is being reduced and the size of the open space is being kept bigger. Guild authorities believe that if there is more open space, distance will be maintained in the fair grounds. The guild authorities have already said that the book fair will continue till February 13 only if this condition is met.