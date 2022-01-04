Chief Secretary asked districts to give food packets to all poor families of Bengal. State Government, Chief Secretary’s ‘Urgent’ Order next to the people of Bengal … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Corona (West Bengal Covid Situation) situation in the state is becoming increasingly dire. Meanwhile, the government has announced strict restrictions. In this situation, Nabanna issued a special directive on the advice of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee so that there would be no problem for the poor and financially backward people of Bengal. At the initiative of the district administration, food packets should be delivered to the financially indigent families as soon as possible. Nabanna has informed the districts about the urgent instructions to this effect. Today, the districts have been asked to implement this directive immediately.

According to sources, due to the current Corona (West Bengal Covid Situation) situation, many financially indigent people are facing problems. Arrangements have to be made for them to deliver Mudi, rice, pulses and biscuits in a packet to their home. The directive also said that the administration should take immediate steps to ensure that food packets reach the homes of every poor and cowardly person. The districts have been instructed to find them and deliver the food packets quickly.

In this case, if necessary, this work has to be done by contacting the Commissioner of the West Bengal Covid Situation and the Superintendent of Police. This is the instruction of the district secretary of each district from Nabanna to the chief secretary. Not only that, it has been instructed to start this system from today without any delay. These foods need to be delivered to the house in a packet. According to sources, on the advice of the Chief Minister (CM Mamata Banerjee), the Chief Secretary has given this instruction to all the districts today.

Incidentally, from the beginning of Corona Atimari (West Bengal Covid Situation), various voluntary organizations have repeatedly stood by the backward and financially distressed people of the state in this way. Community kitchens and food donation camps started in different places. In addition to government initiatives, initiatives of various voluntary organizations played a big role. But this time the situation is changing very fast. The administration hastily tightened restrictions in the state after receiving indications of another bad time.

But many are facing this situation. With that in mind, the state government has decided to deliver dry food and basic necessities from door to door. So that the people who work hard in the villages and cities of Bengal do not have to face any problem due to the prohibition or corona situation.