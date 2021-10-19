Chief Secretary directives towards Distric Magistrate | Navanna active with student credit card! Important instructions given to district governors … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The district magistrates were instructed to keep in touch with the banks on student credit cards. The Chief Secretary directed to keep in touch with the banks and talk to them to increase the number of loans available through student credit cards.

In a virtual meeting with the district magistrate on Tuesday, the chief secretary directed the district magistrate to put pressure on the district co-operative banks so that the students could get loans. Keep in touch with private banks and state-owned banks as well. This is the instruction of the district magistrate regarding student credit card.

Incidentally, before Pujo, the state school education department has taken a very promising step with the student credit card. It can be said that this special initiative of the department is to speed up the work of giving loan through student credit card. The State School Education Department entered into an agreement with a state-owned bank for this initiative. The school education department has signed an agreement with UCO Bank.

Meanwhile, about 1 lakh students have already applied through student credit cards. Note that if more than one thing is right, then the loan can be matched. The government has also taken initiative to reduce the harassment. Nabanna has given special instructions to the district magistrate to be proactive in this regard. Besides, the Chief Secretary recently gave a strong message on cooperating in the implementation of government projects. The districts were also told to withdraw the government’s account if they did not cooperate. Then the bank authorities sat motionless.