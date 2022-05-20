#Kolkata: The state government is going to take special measures to conduct administrative supervision in all the projects in the state. According to the state government, the government at the door, there are several government projects to be solved in the neighborhood, they will be directly monitored by the Secretary of State and Additional Secretary.

The chief secretary gave the responsibility to a total of 21 secretaries of the state. 21 secretaries will monitor 22 districts of the state. Officers will have to inspect the district, monitor and inspect various social projects. You have to go directly to different areas to see how the projects are going. The Chief Secretary gave instructions. There have been allegations of corruption in various projects from time to time. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also visited the district on several occasions and expressed frustration over the lack of access to the right level of services for the projects. It is believed that this is the reason for the separate surveillance decision.

The present state government is extending the benefits of various projects to the common people of the state through multiple projects. On one side of those services, there are big projects like government camp at the door, on the other hand there are projects like solving from Lakshmi Bhandar to Para. The state is working to deliver services directly to the people. But the state government is going to make this new arrangement to check whether the service is reaching the common man at the grassroots level, whether the common man is getting the benefit of it at the right time, how these projects are working.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Uddalak B First published: May 20, 2022, 19:42 IST

