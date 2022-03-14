Chief Secretary to hold emergency meeting on law and order situation in the state on Monday after Chief Minister – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After the murder of two councilors in two places in the state, the chief secretary of the state is going to sit in an emergency meeting this time after the chief minister. The Chief Minister held a meeting on Monday and the Chief Secretary is going to hold a meeting on Tuesday. The chief secretary has called a meeting with high-ranking police officials. All police branches, including CID and IB, have been directed to attend the meeting. IGs of all ranges, DIGs, CPs of Police Commissionerate, SPs of all districts have been directed to be present at the meeting. The Chief Secretary will hold a meeting via video conference from 2 pm. Emergency Meeting by Chief Secretary of West Bengal.

Not only the law and order situation but also the intelligence can be discussed in this meeting. Emergency Meeting by Chief Secretary of West Bengal (EMERGENCY MEETING WEST BENGAL) has reported that there may be a detailed discussion on why the administration is having difficulty in getting information from the intelligence department, why the intelligence department is repeatedly failing to collect information.

On Sunday, two Congress and Trinamool councilors were killed in Jhalada in Purulia and Panihati Councilor Murder in North 24 Parganas. Police have already arrested three accused in the two incidents Congress councilor Tapan Kandu was killed in Jhalda on Sunday

Trinamool councilor Anupam Dutt was killed in Panihati Opposition groups called into question the law and order situation in the state BJP 7 also demanded the statement of the Chief Minister in the assembly

Later on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sat in a meeting with top officials of the administration. The meeting was attended by Home Secretary, Chief Secretary, ADG CID, ADG Law and Order. The law and order situation was also discussed there (Emergency Meeting by Chief Secretary of West Bengal).

Published by:Uddalak B First published: March 14, 2022, 20:58 IST

