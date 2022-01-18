chief secretory discussed several issues with district heads – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The number of corona cases is increasing across the state. In districts where vaccine is due, overdue, the work of giving should be completed immediately. The chief secretary gave such instructions in the meeting with the district magistrate. On Tuesday, the chief secretary held a three-and-a-half-hour meeting with district governors on multiple issues. From now on, you have to be more self-reliant in making your own clothes in your own district. The state is enacting simplification rules to give more impetus to the creation of powerlooms in the state. District governors have been instructed to submit a mid-report on January 31 on how many self-reliant groups can make clothes in each district. Besides, the chief secretary directed the district magistrates to take a target of 3 lakh per month to provide water connection to homes.

The situation in the state is still dire. The daily coronavirus infection is over 10,000. According to the bulletin of the state health department (West Bengal Health Department), 10,430 people have tested positive for covid in the last 24 hours. Besides, the number of deaths has also increased on this day as compared to yesterday. 34 people died in one day in Corona in the state.

In the last 4 days, 142 people have died in the state. About 19,000 more tests have been done than yesterday. Infection rates fall below 20 percent. On Monday, however, the number of cases of corona in the state dropped to 6,000 in a single day. Meanwhile, Kolkata tops in daily infections and deaths. In the last 24 hours, 2,205 people were infected and 10 died. North 24 Parganas ranks second in the state in infection-death. South 24 Parganas is the third most affected area. 1,081 people infected in 24 hours, 8 people died. In one day, 75 people were affected in South 24 Parganas. In 24 hours, 3 people died in South 24 Parganas.