#Kolkata: The state has taken another step in the Kolkata-London flight. The Chief Secretary also discussed for a direct flight from Kolkata to London. In addition, the state wants to establish direct communication with EU countries. The Chief Secretary held meetings with a number of co-international organizations including Air India. According to sources, the meeting discussed the proposal on behalf of the state. Besides, the state is also in talks with the airlines to further enhance the cargo system at Kolkata-Bagdogra Andal Airport. The state also wants to take Bagdogra airport to the international level. The state is also in talks with airlines over whether it is possible to fly directly from Bagdogra airport to several neighboring countries, including China.

On the other hand, the central government is not paying the arrears of the 100-day project A few days ago, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her concern at an administrative meeting in West Midnapore. Soon after that, the state government came up with a new idea about 100 day workers From now on, one hundred day workers will be able to work in different government offices The state panchayat and rural development department issued guidelines to this effect.

They will be able to work on the projects that are under different departments. One hundred day workers will be paid according to the rate at which these departments pay their daily wages. The Additional District Magistrate of each district will be the nodal officer for this project. It has been directed to prepare a format for the work to be done by the 100-day workers of any department of the government, from any district or of any block or gram panchayat. The state panchayat office has already issued instructions to the districts to this effect.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: May 21, 2022, 22:55 IST

Tags: Kolkata