child was treated at sskm hospital after container got stuck in throat – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: SSKM finally saved the 6-month-old baby by visiting 2 hospitals. While playing on Friday morning, a Kajal couture got stuck in the throat of a 6-month-old Newtown resident, just before the tonsils. As a result, the child could not breathe, could not swallow saliva. Family members rushed Saltlake to the service hospital. From there he was sent to NRS Hospital. The family complained that after being brought to the NRS for about 40 minutes, the child was told to be taken to the SSKM hospital.

After the SSK was brought to M, the child was quickly taken to the emergency department and the cotto stuck in the throat was taken out. But then ENT doctor Soutrik Kumar noticed that the baby’s oxygen saturation was almost zero. At that point, the doctor rushed to the baby’s lap and gave him oxygen. The child is currently undergoing treatment for ventilation in the main block of SSKM Hospital. Arunav Sengupta, chief physician of the ENT department of the hospital, said that more details about the child’s physical condition could be given after the next 24-hour observation.

SSKM has done many impossible things before! Last year, Mostakim Ali, a two-year-old son of Shafiqul Ali, a resident of Dangi Hatgachhi village in Itahar area of ​​Uttar Dinajpur, suddenly started having severe shortness of breath and vomiting while playing. Unable to understand anything, the child’s family first went to the local health center, then to Raiganj Medical College and then to Malda Medical College. X-rays show a nail stuck in the right side of the trachea. The child was rushed to SSKM Hospital from Malda Medical College. The child’s family reached Malda Medical College on Saturday afternoon and reached SSKM Hospital in the early hours of the morning. The fighting started on Sunday morning. At SSKM Hospital, a four-member medical team led by ENT specialist Arunav Sengupta performed a complex two-hour operation to remove the nail from the child’s throat through bronchoscopy. After the nail came out, the doctors’ eyes glazed over! The nail, about two and a half inches long, was slightly curved. In a word, the child had a life-and-death crisis.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: March 04, 2022, 18:43 IST

Tags: SSKM Hospital