Chinese App: Citizens of Kolkata harassed by cyber crime, the police commissioner himself warned

#Kolkata: Sometimes there are allegations of embezzling money by showing the temptation of loan, sometimes there are allegations of strangers threatening and in that the bank account is being emptied of money. There are many instances of cheating with a PIN in the name of password or clicking on a link in the name of paying the electricity bill and losing all the money in the account. In Kolkata, cheating is going on like this every day

This time the new addition of cheating is the Chinese app. The residents of Kolkata are giving the details of the horrible experience through this app. Basically, the temptation to take less money in less time is being shown, this is how the fraudsters are trapped first. If you fall into that trap, the money is matched, but half of the value of the money is matched. If you want to know why, it is said that the rest of the money has been deducted for the servicing charge. Meanwhile, whether you pay the money within the specified time or not, another heinous game is starting Other people on mobile phones are being asked for money from their mobile numbers If not, threats are being made.

Many times the picture of the person taking the loan will be sent in a dirty way. This threat is also being given to the known people. The main task of the fraudsters is not only threatening to pay extra money, but also demanding more money by showing fear of dirty pictures. Similarly, if the CESC bill is not met, the electricity will be cut off.

On Thursday, Kolkata Police Commissioner Binit Goel told a press conference what to do to avoid these scammers. He said don’t click on all these links in any way The scam is being hatched from several places including Nepal, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Fake call centers are being raided in Kolkata. So far, 93 people from 16 bogus call centers have been arrested. However, in the last two to three months, the trend of cheating through this Chinese app has increased, which has raised concerns among the officials of Lalbazar.

First published: July 15, 2022, 11:54 IST

