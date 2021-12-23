Christmas 2021 | Kolkata Police Security Arrangements || The Kolkata Police is keeping a close eye on the Park Street celebrations at Christmas, with special plans for women’s safety

#Kolkata: Christmas 2020 means dazzling lights on Park Street. Floating in the tide of joy at the end of the year. The carnival has already begun on Park Street. As a result, the crowd has started to grow. But this familiar image of other times has changed quite a bit since 2020. Since the coronavirus spread in the country in March 2020, there is still special awareness in everything. So, like last time, more emphasis is being laid on security than festival. The women’s team ‘Winners’ of Kolkata Police formed for the safety of women will join the crowd.

This time around 3000 policemen (Kolkata Police) are on duty for security on Park Street this Christmas. Surveillance will be conducted from 11 Watch Tower. First Christmas Eve, then Christmas and finally the people of the suburbs from Matbe town to the joy of New Year on 31st December. That is why a special police system is being set up in the area adjacent to Park Street. In addition, various shopping malls and churches in the city will be surrounded by security fences. Surveillance will be carried out at metro stations.

* 3 thousand police personnel will be in charge of security in Park Street and adjoining areas.

* Surveillance will continue from 11 Watch Towers.

* 15 police support centers.

* There will be 2 quick response teams deployed.

* Surveillance will also be done through CC camera.

* Shopping malls and churches will be surrounded by security fences.

* There is a temporary police control room near the Park Street intersection for security and crowd control.

* Extra security guards outside the metro station.

* Kolkata Police Women’s Team ‘Winners’ from Kolkata Patrol.

* Motorcycle patrolling.

* High-ranking police officers will be on the streets for the safety of the people of the city.