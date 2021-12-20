Christmas Festival in Kolkata: Inauguration on Monday, now many rules have changed at the Christmas Festival on Park Street! Be aware …

#Kolkata: Funny Bengali at the festival again at the end of the year. The lights on Park Street and Santa Anagona tell us Christmas is coming. The festivities began just before December 25 on Park Street. This year’s Christmas Festival is starting in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee can also go to St. Xavier’s College after attending the Allen Park event on Park Street.

Park Street in Kolkata is ready to say goodbye to 2022, even though many events have been dropped from the schedule this year like every year in Corona situation. There are no food stalls on the sidewalk of Park Street this year. On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the event. The whole of Park Street is beautiful.

There will be no food stalls on Park Street or in front of Allen Park at the Christmas Festival this year. There will be controlled permission for live performances within Allen Park, limited to a maximum of 2 hours and 30 minutes per day. However, do not despair. You can watch all the performances on Facebook Live. Every year Christmas is celebrated in Allen Park. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the function. That festival is being organized again.

Park Street Square has been decorated as well. The tourism industry has been hit all over the world during the Corona period. Tourism business has also hit West Bengal. Therefore, this winter, the state government has taken initiative to turn the travel-hungry Bengalis back to tourism. The tourism department has taken initiative to attract crowds in the tourist centers during the winter season. To this end, one of the Christmas or New Year festivities of cultural exchange is starting in several districts of the state. The new festival has been planned in the districts to connect the government with the common people through this festival. According to the tourism department, this Christmas festival will also be celebrated in Khabar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Purulia and Chandannagar districts at the initiative of the tourism department.