Christmas fun, double-decker bus on the street – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: From Christmas to New Year, double-decker buses will ply the city streets, including Park Street. Instead of just red, the blue-and-white double decker bus will run. Just like you can see in London, this time you can see in this metropolis too. Even if the double decker bus returns to Kolkata, it will not carry passengers every day (Bangla News).

The goal of the state government is to promote tourism instead of ordinary passenger transport. That is why the state tourism department will run double decker buses during the festival season. With the goal of tourism in mind, the West Bengal Transport Corporation built two double-decker buses at a cost of about Rs 90 lakh. The bus is made by the expert company ‘Bebco or Bibico’ of Jamshedpur. The bus is made of Bharat Stage-4 tribe. However, new technology can be used to change the stage (Christmas and New Year Special Double Decker Bus in Kolkata).

At present, two double-decker buses with 45 seats have been constructed. The state government wants to take a total of 10 double-decker buses step by step. Both buses have open hoods or open roofs. The corporation officials have talked with the construction company about whether it is possible to provide temporary shelter on the roof in rainy or hot weather. In this case a special type of sheet can be used. But for the time being, the people of the city will be able to enjoy the festival season with the hood open roof. This bus will be on Park Street for the next few days, especially for children to enjoy.

For a long time, the state government has been interested in running double decker buses in Kolkata again. Many thought of using this bus for tourism in the city in the style of London City Tour. This time the officials of the two offices think that this goal will be achieved with this bus. History says that the first double decker bus ran on the streets of Calcutta in 1926. An organization called CSTC was formed after independence for transportation. They took a double-decker bus on the streets of Kolkata.

The number of these buses has been steadily declining since 1990. At one time this double decker bus used to run from Barrackpore, Howrah, Behala. But due to various problems, the double decker bus stopped getting off the road in 2005. Now a double-decker bus is being kept at Echo Pak in Newtown as a memento. However, the color of the bus has been changed. From red to blue-white. This bus runs in December, January or on special occasions in Rajarhat, Newtown. The new blue-and-white bus has all the modern arrangements. There is a wider staircase than before. However, it has been done inside the bus keeping in mind the safety of the passengers.

The bus has CCTV camera, panic button. The seats are much more comfortable than before. The second floor is surrounded by transparent fiberglass. Poet Nirendranath Chakraborty’s poem ‘Jesus of Calcutta’ has a story of a two-storied bus. Apart from this, there are many stories of this nostalgic double decker bus in Kolkata in several movies. Officials of the Department of Transport and Tourism think that the old memories will come back with the help of this new bus. Two days ago, the transport minister himself hit this double-decker hooded bus.

Abir Ghoshal