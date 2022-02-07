CID: Renamed fish business and live in Dunlop, finally CID’s notorious Maxon in Bangladesh’s net.

Kolkata: The CID interrogated the notorious Bangladeshi miscreant Nur Nabi Prakash Maxon alias Tamal Chowdhury, who was caught by the CID. There are about seventeen cases against Dhrita in different police stations of Bangladesh. There are arrest warrants against him in 11 cases. Allegedly, Nur Maxon came to this country and made a passport in the name of Tamal Chowdhury. According to CID sources, the passport was valid from July 15, 2021 to July 14, 2031.

According to CID sources, there are several cases against Noor in Panchlais police station, Biojid Bostami police station and Chandgaon police station. The captured Nur fled from Bangladesh to Oman. He used to work as a painter in Oman. But Nur fled the Oman airport a few years ago after his partner Sarwar was caught there. During the first lockdown, he moved to the New Market area in Kolkata. After coming here, he changed his name to Tamal Chowdhury. He used to sell fish in New Market. According to CID sources, the house is being searched and interrogated to find out if there is any connection between the terrorist group.

Exciting information came up during the interrogation of CID Tamal Chowdhury was introduced to a woman in Madhyamgram. After living with the woman in the Dunlop area of ​​BT Road 6 They were renting seven thousand rupees. According to CID sources, Maxon was an arms dealer in Bangladesh. There are also cases against Dhrita in several police stations in Bangladesh under various sections including Tolabaji, Arms Act, Threats, Explosives Act, Attempted Murder, Robbery, Looting, Attempted Murder.

In Bangladesh, RAB was looking for him. And because of that he fled to Oman. But a few days later, his partner Sarwar was caught there. Then Maxon fled to India. Incidentally, the CID arrested the notorious miscreant Nur Un Latif Nabi alias Tamal Chowdhury in Bangladesh on Friday. This light has multiple names. According to CID sources, Nur Un Latif Nabi alias Maxon alias Sarwar Maxon.

After receiving information from a secret source, the CID conducted a raid and arrested him. Several documents including cash, passport (in the name of Tamal Chowdhury), voter card, PAN card and Aadhar card were recovered from his house. RAB has been searching for this notorious mischief in Bangladesh for many years. He was eventually arrested by CID SOG officers.

