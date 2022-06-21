CID takes charge of investigation against a CBI investigating officer – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A CBI investigating officer has been charged with intimidating and threatening a witness in a coal smuggling case. Based on the allegations of the witness, the CID started an investigation against the officer of the Central Investigation Agency. The CBI is investigating the coal smuggling case. The CBI has questioned more than one person in the interest of investigation. There is even a possibility of interrogation of more than one person in the coming days. In the process, a witness lodged a complaint against Umesh Kumar, the investigating officer in the case.

Haibar Akhand, a resident of Bishnupur Thana area of ​​South 24 Parganas, was called as a witness by the CBI. He has been threatened in the name of interrogation. The investigating officer of the Central Investigation Agency also tried to record the statement by intimidation. He was even pressured to name influential people. The man lodged a written complaint with Bishnapur police station. On the basis of the allegation, which took place in mid-May, Bishnupur Thana filed several cases under Section 120 (b), 506, 465, 46, 47, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, namely criminal conspiracy, intimidation and forgery against the investigating officer of the CBI. CID took charge of the investigation of that case.

A CID official said the police were investigating on the basis of a complaint lodged with the Bishnupur police station. The CID has taken charge of that investigation. Everything is being investigated. According to sources, the CID may call the CBI officer for questioning if necessary. By the way this is not new. Earlier, the Kolkata police launched an investigation into allegations leveled against a CBI officer in a Rose Valley case. Complaints have been lodged against ED officers at Kalighat police station before. He is also under investigation. Not only the CBI but also the EDO is conducting parallel investigations in the coal smuggling case. The CBI has recently questioned a Trinamool MLA from South 24 Parganas district in a coal smuggling case.

