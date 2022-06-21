Menu
Search
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Kolkata Updates

CID takes charge of investigation against a CBI investigating officer – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: A CBI investigating officer has been charged with intimidating and threatening a witness in a coal smuggling case. Based on the allegations of the witness, the CID started an investigation against the officer of the Central Investigation Agency. The CBI is investigating the coal smuggling case. The CBI has questioned more than one person in the interest of investigation. There is even a possibility of interrogation of more than one person in the coming days. In the process, a witness lodged a complaint against Umesh Kumar, the investigating officer in the case.

Read more- Agreed to be the opposition candidate for the presidency, Yashwant agreed! Thanks Mamata

Haibar Akhand, a resident of Bishnupur Thana area of ​​South 24 Parganas, was called as a witness by the CBI. He has been threatened in the name of interrogation. The investigating officer of the Central Investigation Agency also tried to record the statement by intimidation. He was even pressured to name influential people. The man lodged a written complaint with Bishnapur police station. On the basis of the allegation, which took place in mid-May, Bishnupur Thana filed several cases under Section 120 (b), 506, 465, 46, 47, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, namely criminal conspiracy, intimidation and forgery against the investigating officer of the CBI. CID took charge of the investigation of that case.

Read more- Whose fight for the presidency? There is growing speculation about Benakia Naidu

A CID official said the police were investigating on the basis of a complaint lodged with the Bishnupur police station. The CID has taken charge of that investigation. Everything is being investigated. According to sources, the CID may call the CBI officer for questioning if necessary. By the way this is not new. Earlier, the Kolkata police launched an investigation into allegations leveled against a CBI officer in a Rose Valley case. Complaints have been lodged against ED officers at Kalighat police station before. He is also under investigation. Not only the CBI but also the EDO is conducting parallel investigations in the coal smuggling case. The CBI has recently questioned a Trinamool MLA from South 24 Parganas district in a coal smuggling case.

Amit Sarkar

Published by:Uddalak B

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: CBI, ED



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleBoard President Manik Bhattacharya and his family have been directed to file affidavits on their property TET corruption case! High Court directs Manik Bhattacharya and his family to file affidavits of property – News18 Bangla
Next articleWhy foot over bridge in Barasat station closed, why closed footover bridge? Demonstration at Barasat station kolkata
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

56-year-old scooter driver killed in bus mishap in Sodpur – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Sodpur: Gautam Guha, a 56-year-old businessman, was...

Pavlov’s superintendent fired for show-cause, face-to-face meeting – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Kolkata: Finally, on Tuesday afternoon, Ganesh Prasad in...

Pavlov Hospital: All year round on the same prescription! No ECG machine or oximeter Video: Inspection team is amazed seeing condition of...

admin -
Horoscope The year will go well Work may...

Sealdah Metro: Metro Rail is keen to run Sealdah Metro

admin -
Sealdah Metro: Metro Rail is keen to run...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL