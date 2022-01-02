Cinema halls to be closed after 10 pm at Night | No more night-shows? Even though the movie is strict in the state, it will be open conditionally! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Like the rest of the country, Coronavirus and Omicron Cases Bengal are showing thunder signals in this state too. With that in mind, several strict coronary restrictions (West Bengal Covid-19 Restrictions) were issued in Bengal. The state government has issued a set of restrictions to prevent the spread of the disease. Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi is holding a press conference on Sunday. According to the state government, each cinema hall (West Bengal Cinema Hall Resctictions) such as single plex or multiplex can be kept open with 50% viewers (West Bengal Covid-19 Restrictions).

The cinema hall will remain open in compliance with the restrictions. Each cinema hall, such as Single Plex or Multiplex (West Bengal Cinema Hall Respections) can be open till 10 pm with 50% audience. However, cinema hall owners have been requested not to allow spectators to enter the hall without masks. Visitors must enter the cinema hall in compliance with all Covid Protocols (West Bengal Covid-19 Restrictions). Due to the new Kovid infection, the release of several Bengali and Hindi films was in the West Bengal Cinema Hall Respections.

The number of corona infections is increasing by leaps and bounds. The infection rate in the state is already more than 12 percent. So the state government is reluctant to see any delay. Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the final decision would be announced after a virtual meeting on Sunday. Similarly, today Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi announced a bunch of new restrictions from Navanna.

The government has announced that all schools, colleges and universities in the state will be closed from Monday. Conditions have also been imposed on local trains. Local trains will be closed from 6 pm. Only fifty percent of the passengers will be taken. The swimming pool, gym, saloon and parlor will be closed from Monday, Nabanna said. All tourist attractions, including the zoo, will be closed.

Apart from cinema halls, other entertainment services have also been curbed. Besides, entry of more than 50 percent in shopping malls has been banned. Nabanna said that 50 percent of the staff will work in government and private offices. Rapid antigen tests have been made mandatory for returning passengers. Flights from Britain have been banned since Monday, January 3.