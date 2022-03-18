CINI celebrates National Immunization Day

National Immunization Day is observed to convey the significance of vaccination as well as its role in public health and how immunization is the most effective way of preventing highly infectious and fatal diseases. The day is observed every year on March 16 as it was the first time on this day that the first dose of Oral Polio Vaccine was given in India back in 1995.On the occasion of the National Immunization Day, Child in Need Institute (CINI), a leading National NGO working with mothers and children on maternal and child health and nutrition issues, joined the celebration of the country’s victory over polio and organised a multi-stakeholder learning and sharing workshop at the State Institute of Health and Family Welfare Building, Swasthya Bhawan, in partnership with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal and MCHI Centre, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.Dr. Asim Das Malakar, Joint DHS & State Family Welfare Officer, Government of West Bengal, Dr. Jayanta Sukul, ADHS-EPI, Dept. of Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Samir Chaudhuri, Founder Secretary, Child in Need Institute, Mr. Meghendra Banerjee, Chief of Programmes, CINI, Mr. Sujoy Roy, National Advocacy Officer, CINI, were present to inaugurate the event.The workshop aimed at disseminating organizational learnings, strategies, related to sustainable community-level interventions and convergence mechanisms in the area of Routine Immunization as well as to facilitate learning from technical experts and community advocates.Officials from the State Government and experts from UNICEF, WHO and UNDP focussed on the persisting challenges in ensuring Routine Immunization services in West Bengal against the backdrop of COVID-19.Dr. Aastha Kanth, Assistant Director, MCHI Centre, Johns Hopkins highlighted the Centre’s vision and their partnership with CINI. The workshop was also attended by other representatives from various Government Departments, Development Partners and Academic Institutions.Dr. Samir Chaudhuri, Founder Secretary, Child in Need Institute, said, “Our mission is to ensure that children achieve their rights to health, nutrition and education by making duty bearers and communities responsive to their well-being. Immunization is the most effective way of preventing highly infectious and fatal diseases. The way we defeated Polio with proper vaccination and massive outreach, likewise we would also be able to come over COVID19 by getting everyone vaccinated.”The Child In Need Institute (CINI) is an Indian non-government organization (NGO) regarded as one of the pioneering institution working for poor children in India. CINI’s journey started way back in 1974, when Dr. Samir Chaudhuri, a pediatrician, decided to dedicate his life to help the children and women in need. The path has not been smooth and easy. Several hurdles along the way only made its determination stronger which helped to reach out to poor and vulnerable children in the areas of health, nutrition, education and child protection. In 48years of activity, CINI has reached thousands of women and children, with preventive solutions through a children’s rights-based approach. CINI works in 8 Indian states that include: West Bengal, Jharkhand, Orissa, Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur, through close to 1300 local staff, reaching about to 14 million people living in poor rural and urban communities.

