Civic Volunteer on bicycle ride with Road safety Message to foreign Country | Safe Drive Save Life! Civic Volunteers travel to Bangladesh by bicycle with the message of life – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Sometimes by swimming, sometimes by bicycle, sometimes by running again, this time Bangladesh Jatra Civic Police Biplob Das with the message of Safe Drive Save Life project. Why such a fancy step, what is the plan in the coming days, said the Youth Revolution (Kolkata To Bangladesh).

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took the Safe Drive Save Life program to prevent road accidents. This time, the innovative way of civic volunteer Biplob Das is to spread that program in foreign lands.

Biplob Das, a civic volunteer working at Nimata police station, left for Bangladesh on Friday. He has previously traveled to different parts of the country to spread the Safe Drive Save Life program. Sometimes Ladakh, sometimes Sandak Phu. The wheel of the bicycle of revolution has run. This time too he has crossed Bangladesh relying on his two wheels. But this time a little differently. This time, Biplob has chosen swimming, running and cycling to promote Safe Drive Save Life.

Biplob reached Babughat on 22nd June by swimming from the oil mill ghat of the Ganges. The next day, on Thursday the 23rd, he ran from Babughat to the airport (Kolkata To Bangladesh). On Friday, he started his 40-day journey from the airport to Bangladesh via cycling. Trinamool MP Saugat Roy congratulated him on his journey. On this day, a stage was set up at the bend of Jessore Road on behalf of the Airport Police Station to wish Biplob for his journey. From that platform, the police administration and the MP greeted the revolution.

