Civil Service Study Centers in the Districts

The number of IAS-IPS in the state is less than required. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised the issue more than once. Not only that, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently questioned that multiple districts could not be created in a state where IAS IPS is not sufficient. This time Nabanna is going to take a new plan to meet that deficit. The state wants to set up civil service centers in the districts to make the students of the state oriented towards the civil service. At a recent administrative meeting in Bankura, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the Chief Secretary to conduct a civil service study in the district. Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi held a virtual meeting with the district magistrates on Wednesday. According to sources, the issue was discussed at the meeting.

In that case, the districts will be given detailed guidelines on how to set up civil service centers in the districts, the source said. Although some district libraries have civil service centers. In that case, the Chief Secretary will discuss with the Chief Minister the issue of setting up of Civil Service Centers in the universities or any other place in the coming days. The state plans to set up the center as a branch of “Satyendranath Tagore Civil Service Study Center”.

From the Satyendranath Tagore Civil Service Study Center in Salt Lake, the state, every time a student from UPSC has achieved success. This time too some students have got success by studying from this institute. The Chief Minister has already said from the administrative meeting in Bankura that IAS officers in different districts at least one day a week can train students in the districts. Sources said that a detailed guideline will be given to the districts on behalf of Navanna. On the other hand, student credit card was also discussed in yesterday’s virtual meeting. On June 9, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hand over the student credit cards to the students. According to sources, the districts were asked to make special preparations in the meeting on Wednesday.

